JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg speaks out at Democratic National Convention

Former President John F. Kennedy’s only grandson hearkened back to the themes of JFK's 1960 acceptance speech and conjured memories of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. during an appearance alongside his mother at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

Jack Schlossberg, 27, and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, 62, referenced the late president in their appeal for voters to support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

"Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960,” Schlossberg said. "And once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden."

Kennedy is the only surviving child of President Kennedy's three children, and Schlossberg is the youngest of her three children with husband Edwin Schlossberg. His older sister, Tatiana Schlossberg, is a journalist who has written about tackling the issue of climate change.

Kennedy served as the ambassador to Japan under former President Barack Obama, while Schlossberg has become more active in the family's political and philanthropic efforts in recent years.

He joined his mother on TODAY in May to announce the campaign for this year's Profile in Courage Awards, and he also has worked to promote the JFK Library's New Frontier Awards.

"In this election, our future is on the ballot," Schlossberg said on Tuesday night. "For my generation, it will define the rest of our lives."

Viewers also noted Schlossberg's strong resemblance to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in 1999.

Jack Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s son — the late JFK JR, her brother. pic.twitter.com/1HVSiQnO9K — silverprincess💛 (@marsha_vivinate) August 19, 2020

I just gasped. Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg’s son looks remarkably like her late brother/his late uncle JFK, Jr. Wow. #DemConvention — InfoSecSherpa (@InfoSecSherpa) August 19, 2020

Much like John F. Kennedy Jr., Schlossberg has dabbled in politics, but not run for office as many of his relatives have.

The Yale graduate served as a page and intern for former Secretary of State John Kerry in 2011 and made his voice heard in 2016 with a scathing op-ed for Politico about Sen. Ted Cruz. He also introduced President Obama during a 2013 ceremony honoring Medal of Freedom award recipients

"I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service," Schlossberg said on TODAY in 2017 in his first live interview. "It’s something that I’m very proud of, but I’m still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned."