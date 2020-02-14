Jenna Bush Hager talks about the biggest misconceptions of being a first daughter

Jenna Bush Hager is one of only a small group of living people who know what it's like to be the child of a U.S. president.

The co-host of "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna" and daughter of former president George W. Bush opened up to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday about what misconceptions people may have about children of presidents.

"People ask that question some, it's kind of hard to tell what people think about you,'' she said. "I do think people don't really know my parents — who they are as my parents."

Jenna also noted that she was in college at the University of Texas during her father's presidency, while her twin sister, Barbara, was at Yale University.

"We didn't live in the White House,'' she said. "People will always be like, 'What was it like there?' I was in college, so I lived in Austin."

Jenna was 22 when she and her family applauded her father, former President George W. Bush, at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Despite Jenna living a life that most people never experience, her TODAY co-host says you wouldn't be able to tell by knowing her.

"I think that ... you're one of the most down-to-earth people,'' Hoda Kotb said. "You never get that feeling that you've lived any other kind of life than the lives we've lived."

Jenna has also tried to combat stereotypes about how people perceive her.

"It's hard to tell what people think about me, but I think probably maybe that I'm not a hard worker,'' she said. "I try to fight against that a little."

Jenna and twin sister, Barbara, at their father's inauguration in 2001. Greg Mathieson / Getty Images

Jenna and Barbara have also tried to pass on what they've learned to the next group of presidential children. They penned a touching letter in 2017 to the daughters of President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha, as they moved on to the next chapter of their lives at the end of Obama's second term.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all you had each other. Just like we did," they wrote.

"Now you are about to join another rarefied club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years."