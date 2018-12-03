Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Over the years, Jenna Bush Hager captured many moments with her beloved grandfather through TODAY interviews with the man she called “Gampy."

George H.W. Bush, the nation's 41st president, passed away Friday at 94. Among his many qualities adored by his family and loved ones was his habit for writing letters. He famously spent decades exchanging love letters with Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

When the former first lady passed away earlier this year, Jenna penned her own love letter to her grandmother.

On TODAY Monday, Jenna read another love letter, this time honoring her grandfather. Her loving video tribute included some past interviews she did with the late president, as well as memories shared by those who knew him best.

“Whatever demands were placed on him in his professional life, and there were many, we all knew we could count on him. He made each of us feel adored, always. He was our rock,” Jenna said.

President George H.W. Bush shares a moment with Jenna and her older daughter, Mila. TODAY

Her sister Barbara Bush, echoed that feeling.

“I'm sure that every one of his grandchildren thinks that he loves them the most. He just always makes every person feel so special,” she said.

Jenna said she felt grateful for the years she shared with her grandfather, especially their days at the family home in Kennebunkport, Maine, where one of the last family gatherings included the October wedding of her twin sister, Barbara.

A family photo taken at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. TODAY

Jenna named her younger daughter Poppy after her grandfather. It was the former president’s nickname.

“My children will always know how special my grandfather is to us, because we will never let them forget,” Jenna said.