Jenna said she and her twin sister, who was named after their paternal grandmother, spoke with the former first lady the previous evening.

“She’s with my grandpa, the man she’s loved for over 73 years. They are surrounded by family, but I think the fact that they’re together and that he still says, ‘I love you Barbie’ every night is pretty remarkable,” she said.

President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello / Getty Images

In recent years, Bush has been seen using a walker and an oxygen tank. She was briefly hospitalized last year for bronchitis.

She made a vague reference to her health in a recent magazine article published in the alumnae magazine of her alma mater, Smith College.

“I have had great medical care and more operations than you would believe,” she said in the brief post. “I’m not sure God will recognize me; I have so many new body parts!”

Bush also remarked on her longtime marriage to her husband in the magazine, writing: “I am still old and still in love with the man I married 72 years ago.”