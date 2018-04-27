Jenna Bush Hager says grandfather George H.W. Bush is sad, but 'doing well'

"He's sad, but he's doing well,'' Jenna said. "Last time we talked to him he was eating barbecue."

Bush, 93, was hospitalized for a blood infection on Sunday, one day after the former president attended the funeral for his wife of 73 years.

He has a form of Parkinson's disease and has also been hospitalized for respiratory issues in recent years, but he is hoping to recover enough to make a trip to the family's compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, this summer.