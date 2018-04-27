Jenna Bush Hager says grandfather George H.W. Bush is sad, but 'doing well'

Get the latest from TODAY
George H.W. Bush has kept his spirits high despite the loss of his beloved wife and a hospitalization for a blood infection in the past two weeks.
Jenna Bush Hager gave an update on her grandfather's condition in her first day back in Studio 1A since the death of grandmother Barbara Bush at 92 on April 17.
"He's sad, but he's doing well,'' Jenna said. "Last time we talked to him he was eating barbecue."
Bush, 93, was hospitalized for a blood infection on Sunday, one day after the former president attended the funeral for his wife of 73 years.
He has a form of Parkinson's disease and has also been hospitalized for respiratory issues in recent years, but he is hoping to recover enough to make a trip to the family's compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, this summer.
"He's doing great,'' Jenna said. "He's goal-oriented, and he wants to get to Maine. We think he's going to be going there."
Hager was also grateful for the outpouring of tributes for Barbara Bush in the wake of the former first lady's death, including people lining the roads for her funeral procession in Texas.
"You know what's so amazing is to hear how beloved she was,'' Jenna said. "We loved her, but we drove from Houston to College Station to bury her next to her daughter, and the streets, the highways were packed with people.
"People holding up their pearls. It was so touching to our family to feel that love."
