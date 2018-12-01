Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Jenna Bush Hager is remembering her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday at age 94 in his hometown of Houston. The 41st president of the United States had a special relationship with his granddaughter, who memorialized him on Instagram the day after his death.

"Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything," the TODAY correspondent captioned a carousel featuring two photos: one of her and twin sister Barbara on either side of their smiling "Gampy," and another throwback image taken with him when the girls were children.

"He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart. I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my Grandmother are back together."

Jenna previously shared that she always remembered her grandfather not just as the leader of the free world, but as a great babysitter who took care of her and her sister, even hunting for Barbara's lost stuffed animal instead of preparing for a presidential debate.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, George H.W Bush's wife, also died earlier this year, 77 years after the two first met in 1941. Shortly after, Jenna's sister Barbara moved up her wedding date so that her ailing grandfather could be in attendance. George H.W. Bush was there with his family in October when Barbara and now-husband Craig Coyne exchanged vows.

On Saturday, Jenna also shared a cartoon on Instagram that depicts her grandfather reuniting with his wife and their daughter, Robin, who passed away at age 3 from leukemia. Jenna wrote in a caption that she had a chance to speak with her grandfather about his thoughts on the afterlife. He told her that he looked forward to seeing Robin, as well his mother.

"This brought me such comfort this morning," Jenna captioned her post.

After news of George H.W. Bush's death broke in the wee hours Saturday morning, tributes began pouring in from around the world. "While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude," former President Barak Obama and first lady Michelle Obama said.

It's a sentiment that perfectly captures the feeling of a nation who has lost not only a great leader, but a great human being.