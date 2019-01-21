Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Sometimes it takes effort to hold significant conversations with the ones you love, but Jenna Bush Hager shared a touching story about why it's so worth it.

During a discussion with Hoda Kotb during TODAY's fourth hour Monday about conversations "that really matter," Jenna shared one she and a cousin had with her late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush.

"This summer, there was one of the most profound, beautiful nights in my life. I was at my dinner table in Maine with my grandpa, and we had one," she recalled. "It was about my grandmother and how much he missed her."

Bush passed away on Nov. 30 at age 94. His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, had preceded him in death by just seven months.

Jenna said she and a cousin spoke with their grandfather about how much he longed for his wife.

"We cried and we held each other," she said.

Jenna said after everyone retreated to their bedrooms for the evening, she immediately told her parents about the discussion.

"I texted my parents, 'Oh, my gosh, I just had the best conversation with Gampy about Ganny and how much he misses her, and we should all do this!'" she recalled telling them. "And my dad was like, 'Write it down. Write down every moment.'"

Jenna urged everyone to seize similar moments.

"Do it. Do it now," she said as tears started to well. "It doesn't just have to be with people that you don't know if they're going to be here next summer. Life could happen so fast for any of us."

She said that one conversation continues to resonate with her.

"It filled me up for months, and even now," she said.