TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, Amy Holmes of PBS’s “In Principle” and Akbar Gbaja Biamila of “American Ninja Warrior” join Megyn Kelly to discuss the topics of the day, including White House communications aide Kelly Sadler’s joke about Sen. John McCain (“he’s dying anyway”). “I would never let my child say something like that,” Jenna says.