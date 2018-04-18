Jenna Bush Hager, family members pay tribute to Barbara Bush, a 'force of nature'

Get the latest from TODAY
Within hours after news broke about the death of Barbara Bush, tributes poured in on social media from her family, including one from Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote about how much she already missed her grandmother.
“She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others. She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering,” she wrote on Instagram. “Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly.”
Bush, the wife of one president and the mother of another, died at age 92 on Tuesday, just days after a family spokesman said she declined to seek medical treatment for her various illnesses.
Her family paid tribute to her sharp wit, as well as her strength and no-nonsense demeanor. Jenna noted that “people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you” and that she didn’t mind sharing her grandmother with the nation.
“I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny,” she said.
Get the latest from TODAY
Jenna’s parents also shared tributes on social media, posting the same photo of Bush with her husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush.
“Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was,” her son, former President George W. Bush, said.
He noted her advocacy for literacy and the way she brought levity to those around her.
“To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end,” she said. “I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”
His wife, Laura Bush, described her fellow former first lady as a “role model.”
“Barbara Bush was a loving mother and grandmother. The world is poorer without her in it. Rest in peace, dear Bar,” she wrote on Instagram.
The chief of staff for Bush’s husband issued a statement to provide an update on how Bush's husband, was faring. The nation's 41st president was “broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara,” Jean Becker wrote in a statement.
“He held her hand all day today and was at her side when (she) left this good earth,” Becker said. “Obviously this is a very challenging time. But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.”
Among those members was son and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who called his mother a “force of nature.”
“I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush,” he said.
“Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days.”