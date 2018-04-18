Jenna Bush Hager, family members pay tribute to Barbara Bush, a 'force of nature'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Within hours after news broke about the death of Barbara Bush, tributes poured in on social media from her family, including one from Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote about how much she already missed her grandmother.

“She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others. She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering,” she wrote on Instagram. “Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly.”

Bush, the wife of one president and the mother of another, died at age 92 on Tuesday, just days after a family spokesman said she declined to seek medical treatment for her various illnesses.

Her family paid tribute to her sharp wit, as well as her strength and no-nonsense demeanor. Jenna noted that “people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you” and that she didn’t mind sharing her grandmother with the nation.

“I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny,” she said.