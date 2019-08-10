Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who was being charged with sex trafficking, was found dead in his New York City jail cell on Saturday morning.

Epstein reportedly died by suicide.

This comes only two weeks after Epstein was found semiconscious with marks on his neck in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. Sources had told NBC News at the time that Epstein was put on suicide watch.

Epstein was arrested July 6, 2019 in Teterboro, New Jersey. He pleaded not guilty at that time, and a federal judge denied bail.

The financier was being held without bail pending trial on federal child sex-trafficking charges. Epstein, whom President Donald Trump called a "terrific guy" in a 2002 interview with New York magazine, was registered as a sex offender in Florida.

Epstein was charged in a new indictment in New York with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking. He could have been sentenced for up to 45 years in prison if he was convicted.

Epstein was 66 years old.