Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

A mixture of laughter and tears filled St Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, yesterday as family and friends celebrated the life of Barbara Bush who died last week at the age of 92.

The former first lady’s son Jeb Bush delivered an emotional eulogy describing her as the best role model in the world.

Jeb said that his mother taught him and his siblings "the importance of things like saying 'please' and 'thank you' and eating their broccoli," jokingly adding that her students weren’t always perfect, “and that’s an understatement.”

“She called her style a benevolent dictatorship, but honestly it wasn’t always benevolent,” he explained to the crowd of about 1,500 at the private funeral.