Famed jazz musician says son was racially profiled, accused of stealing phone

A prominent jazz musician believes his son was a victim of racial profiling during an incident at a New York City hotel in which a woman is seen on camera aggressively accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone.

Famed trumpeter Keyon Harrold, who is Black, shared a minute-long video on Instagram Saturday that he shot of an unidentified woman claiming her iPhone was stolen by his 14-year-old son, Keyon Harrold Jr.

"I am furious!!!" he wrote on Instagram. "We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive."

Harrold wrote that the woman's phone was found in an Uber just after their encounter in the lobby of Arlo SoHo, a boutique hotel in Manhattan.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.4 million times, shows the woman badgering Harrold while standing behind the hotel's manager.

"Take the case off, that's mine," she says. "Literally give it back."

"Are you kidding me?" the elder Harrold says. "You think there’s one iPhone made in the world?"

"Then show me," the woman says.

"No, get a life!"

The hotel's manager can then be heard addressing security nearby, though his direction is inaudible.

When Harrold seems to walk away, the woman follows. A scuffle appears to ensue as the woman yells, "I'm not letting him walk away with my phone!"

NBC News was unable to identify the woman and does not know what took place prior to the video being taken. Harrold said he was told by the hotel she was not a guest at the Arlo SoHo at the time, having checked out Dec. 23, three days before the incident.

The hotel released a statement that said in part "more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute" and apologized to Harrold and his son for "this inexcusable experience."

Harrold told The New York Times he was "shellshocked" by the confrontation and believes his son may have been racially profiled.

"I wonder what would happen if it were different, if it were a Black woman and there was a white 14-year-old," he said.

The boy's mother, musician and singer Kat Rodriguez, followed up with an Instagram post Sunday explaining the reason the family decided to share the initial video.

"The only reason we decided to go public and post on social media was because the hotel which had a security guard on duty let this young lady leave while waiting for the police to respond after she assaulted my son several times which is not seen on this video because my sons father dropped the phone to protect our son!" she wrote. "The police came and filed a report and said we would have to wait 3 days. The hotel just went about their business after basically sweeping it under the rug with an 'sorry this happened to you'. Not until they were faced with scrutiny through social media did they answer a post on Instagram.

"We are hurt and saddened but we are not people who want anyone to be falsely accused or want to ruin someone’s life. Let’s be mindful and spread love through this hatefulness. We will share the guilty party when we properly ID them. Until then, please do to others as you would want them to do to you."

The Arlo SoHo did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment about Rodriguez's claims.

When contacted via email by NBC News, the New York Police Department confirmed a complaint report is on file for harassment, but did not indicate whether it is investigating an assault.

This follows the incident in New York City's Central Park in May, when Amy Cooper, a white woman, called 911 and falsely accused birdwatcher Christian Cooper, who is Black, of attacking her after a brief verbal dispute. Amy Cooper issued a public apology to Christian Cooper, calling the incident "unacceptable." She was charged with making a false report.