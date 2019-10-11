Jane Fonda was arrested by Capitol police Friday — and it's part of her plan to address climate change.

The 81-year-old actress and longtime activist was seen being led away from the steps of the Capitol during a climate change protest with her hands tied behind her back. Fifteen other activists were also arrested.

Jane Fonda is seen being arrested during a climate change protest in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 11. ARLO HEMPHILL / Reuters

Fonda recently moved to Washington to host teach-ins and weekly rallies about climate change, according to an interview with The Los Angeles Times published Thursday.

In the interview, Fonda says she decided to move to D.C. and requested time off from her Netflix show, "Grace and Frankie," after reading about the work of climate activists like Greta Thunberg.

In a video of Fonda's arrest, activists can be heard yelling, "We love you, Jane!" as the actress is led away by police.

A spokesperson for the Capitol police said the 16 people arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in prison, a $500 fine or both.

In this April 2, 1973 photo, actress Jane Fonda holds her arm up in the air as she joins a group of anti-war demonstrators on a march toward the Western White House to protest the visit of South Vietnam's President Nguyen Van Thieu in San Clemente, California. Harold Filan / AP

Fonda has a history of activism going back to the Vietnam War. She made headlines in 2017 for attacking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his approval of oil developments in Canada, saying, "Don't be fooled by good-looking liberals."