Skateboarder Jagger Eaton says he's giving his Olympic bronze medal to his mom

Jagger Eaton is the "new face of American skateboarding," according to TODAY's Craig Melvin after becoming the first American to win an Olympic medal in the sport.

Eaton, 20, won the bronze medal in the men's street event on Sunday and said the accomplishment still "doesn't seem real."

"I feel like I've had this dream since I was a kid," Eaton told Craig and Al Roker in an interview Monday. "When I got the opportunity three years ago to compete for my country, it blew my mind, and the fact that I'm able to sit up here with a bronze medal — I'm just the most ecstatic kid alive right now."

Eaton joked that he still isn't sure what he's going to do with his medal.

Jagger Eaton of Team USA competes at the skateboarding men's street finals in Tokyo. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

"Where am I going to put this medal? Well, I don’t have a house yet, so I’m going to give it to my mom and she can do what she likes with it," he quipped.

Eaton, who has competed in several national and international competitions, said that listening to music has always been an important part of his routine. He told Craig and Al that an eclectic playlist inspired him during his medal-winning run.

"The music I was listening to was a bit of new rap and a little bit of old country music," Eaton said. "They're polar opposites, but it got me in the groove and (was) what I needed, especially without a crowd, because I'm an athlete that thrives off a crowd. It was really hard not to have that, but we made it work."

Eaton said that his passion for music comes from his parents, who named him after rocker Mick Jagger.

"Both my parents had a big love for music and a big passion for music when I was little," Eaton explained. "They're the reason, obviously, why I have my name and kind of my music taste."

In a sweet surprise, Eaton's father, Geoff, who's also his former coach, joined the interview via video call, alongside his brother Koston. Geoff Eaton said that he had helped curate the playlist that his son listened to while competing in Tokyo.

"You were a true champ on that skate park. ... It was unbelievable," Geoff said. "I knew, when I saw him put his ear pods in, and I remembered the playlist that I made for him of Kenny Rogers, Barry Manilow and Run-D.M.C., that it was all going to come together at the right moment."

Related: