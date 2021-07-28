Following Simone Biles’ surprise exit from the individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics, another U.S. gymnast is stepping up to take her place.

Jade Carey, 21, will compete instead of Biles during Thursday’s final, joined by fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee.

Jade Carey will be stepping in for Simone Biles. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

In April, Carey became the first U.S. gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. She scored what’s called a “nominative spot," meaning that she can compete as an individual, but not as part of her country’s four-woman team, as explained by The Independent.

Carey, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, is known for her amazing vault and floor skills, including one incredible move that apparently even blew away Biles: the laid-out triple-double, which involves two flips and three twists while keeping the body straight.

NBC Sports commentator Tim Daggett captured the gravity-defying move on video in June, noting Biles' reaction.

And here it is!!!@jadeacarey TRIPLE DLO. @Simone_Biles WALKED BY AND SAID CONGRATS AND THATS CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/9pEXwz1aXc — tim daggett (@timdaggettnbc) June 2, 2021

Carey did not compete in Tuesday’s team all-around final because, due to the way she qualified for the Olympics, she is only allowed to compete in individual events.

She was also not originally set to compete in Thursday's individual final because the International Gymnastics Federation only allows two athletes to participate in this event, and she placed third behind Biles and Lee during qualifying rounds.

However, with Biles' departure, Carey now has another chance at medaling for the U.S.

Carey during the women's qualification on July 25 in Tokyo. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Biles unexpectedly pulled out of the team competition on Tuesday after fumbling a landing during her first vault. She explained that she withdrew for mental health reasons.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," she told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

Teammate Jordan Chiles filled in for Biles on the uneven bars during Tuesday’s team competition, and Team USA ended up winning silver in that event.

Biles may still return to compete in the Olympics next week. She will be "evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” according to a statement Wednesday from USA Gymnastics.