J.C. Penney has announced the locations of 154 stores that will be closing across 38 states as it restructures after filing for bankruptcy last month.
The Texas-based retailer released a list of locations by state on Thursday, with going-out-business sales expected to begin on June 12 and lasting 10 to 16 weeks.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a news release.
J.C. Penney announced on May 15 that it plans to close more than 240 stores, which is nearly 30% of his 846 stores, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. The company announced that it planned to shutter 192 stores by February 2021 and then 50 more locations after that.
The company said that as of Thursday, it had reopened 500 stores that had been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The states with the most store closures are Ohio, Indiana and Florida with nine, followed by eight in California.
Here is the list by state of 154 locations that will be closing.
ALABAMA
Florence: Regency Square, Cox Creek Parkway
Andalusia: Covington Mall, River Falls Street
Scottsboro: Jackson Square, South Broad
Spanish Fort: Spanish Fort Town Center, Town Center Ave.
ARIZONA
Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, E. Broadway
Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, Highway 260
Phoenix: Christown Spectrum, W. Bethany Home Rd.
ARKANSAS
Harrison: The Fashion Center, U.S. Highway 62-65 N.
El Dorado: Mellor Park Mall, N. West Ave.
Conway: Conway Towne Center, Skyline Dr.
Batesville: Independence Center, South St. Louis St.
CALIFORNIA
San Bernardino: Inland Center, Inland Center Drive
Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, Pacheco Blvd
Delano: Main St.
Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, Fort Jones Rd.
Tracy: West Valley Mall, Naglee Road
Turlock: Countryside Plaza, Countryside Dr.
Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, Niblick Rd.
Chino: Rancho del Chino Shopping Center, Ramona Ave.
COLORADO
Durango: Durango Mall, S. Camino Del Rio
Greeley: Greeley Mall
Fort Collins: Bockman Dr.
Montrose: River Landing Shopping Center, Rio Grande Ave.
CONNECTICUT
Torrington: Torrington Commons, High St.
FLORIDA
Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, Arlington Expy
Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, U.S. 27 N.
Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square, E. Colonial Dr.
Fort Myers: Gulf Coast Town Center, Gulf Coast Dr.
Mary Esther: Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther Blvd.
Tampa: Westshore Plaza
Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, Boulevard W
Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center Del Prado Blvd.
Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall, Eagle Ridge Dr.
GEORGIA
Athens: Georgia Square, Atlanta Highway
Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, Pearl Nix Pkwy.
Statesboro: Statesboro Mall, Northside Dr.
Atlanta: Northlake Mall, Briarcliff Rd. NE
Rome: Mount Berry Mall, Mount Berry Sq. NE
Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall, Memorial Drive
Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall, Douglas Blvd.
IDAHO
Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 19th Avenue
Ponderay: Bonner Mall, Bonner Mall Way
ILLINOIS
Mt. Vernon: Times Square Mall
Calumet City: River Oaks Shopping Center, River Oaks Center Dr.
Freeport: Freeport Mall, S. West Ave.
Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, N. State RT 50
Carbondale: University Mall, E. Main
INDIANA
Muncie: Muncie Mall, Granville Ave.
Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza, Niblack Blvd.
Elkhart: Concord Mall, S. Main St. (U.S. 33)
Bedford: Bedford Town Fair, James Ave.
Kokomo: Kokomo Mall, E. Blvd.
Richmond: Richmond Square, National Rd. E
Madison: River Point Mall, E. Clifty Dr.
Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall, Pilgrim Ln.
Indianapolis: NW Pavilion, Michigan Rd.
IOWA
Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall, S. Center St.
Carroll: N. Adams St.
KANSAS
Emporia: Flint Hills Village, Industrial Rd.
Liberal: Liberal Plaza, N. Kansas Ave.
Salina: Central Mall, S. 9th St.
KENTUCKY
Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center, Houstonville Rd.
Owensboro: Town Square Mall, Frederica St.
Hopkinsville: Bradford Square, Ft. Campbell Blvd.
Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall, N. 12th St.
Campbellsville: Green River Plaza, Campbellsville Bypass
Maysville: Market Square, U.S. 68 S. and AA Hwy.
LOUISIANA
Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, Johnston St.
Shreveport: Regal Court Shopping Center, Youree Rd.
MARYLAND
Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center, McHugh Dr.
Abingdon: Boulevard at Box Hill, Merchant Blvd.
La Vale: Country Club Mall, Vocke Rd.
MICHIGAN
Petoskey: E. Mitchell St.
Alpena: Alpena Mall, U.S. 23 S
Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, N. Mitchell St.
MINNESOTA
Willmar: Kandi Mall, S. First St.
Coon Rapids: Riverdale Village, Riverdale Blvd.
Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center, Grove Dr.
Eden Prairie: Eden Prairie Center, Flying Cloud Dr.
MISSISSIPPI
Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall, Sawmill Rd.
Starkville: Starkville Crossing, Hwy. 12 W.
MISSOURI
Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, S. Baltimore St.
Independence: Bolger Square, E 39th St.
MONTANA
Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, W. Main St.
NEBRASKA
Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, W. 13th St.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Rochester: Lilac Mall (RT 125)
West Lebanon: Upper Valley Plaza, Plainfield Rd.
Keene: West Street Shopping Center, West St.
North Conway: Mountain Valley Mall, State Highway 16 & RT 302
NEW MEXICO
Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, N. White Sands
NEW YORK
Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, Clark St. Rd.
Oswego: Oswego Plaza, State Route 104
New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, Sangertown Sq.
Batavia: Batavia City Center, Batavia City Ctr.
Rome: Freedom Mall, Erie Blvd. W.
Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, State RT 364
Syracuse: Destiny USA, Destiny USA Dr.
NORTH CAROLINA
Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, Six Forks Rd.
Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, E. Broad Ave.
Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center, N. Elm St.
New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall, MLK Jr. Blvd.
Henderson: Henderson Square, N. Cooper Dr.
OHIO
Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall, N. Ridge Rd. E.
Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, Brittain Rd.
Akron: Tri County Plaza, Canton Rd.
Parma: The Shoppes at Parma, Day Dr.
Alliance: Carnation Mall, W. State St.
Defiance: Northtowne Mall, N. Clinton St.
Piqua: Miami Valley Mall, E. Ash St.
E. Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, Dresden Ave.
Cincinnati: Governors Plaza, Fields Ertel Rd.
OKLAHOMA
Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade, S. Yale Ave.
McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center, E. Carl Albert Pkwy
Enid: Oakwood Mall, W. Owen K. Garriott Rd.
Shawnee: Shawnee Mall, N. Kickapoo Ave.
Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, N. Main St.
Midwest City: Town Center Plaza, SE 29th St.
OREGON
Salem: Salem Center, Liberty St. NE
Bend: Cascade Village, N. Hwy 97
Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall, NW Garden Valley Blvd.
McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza, NE Hwy 99 W
PENNSYLVANIA
Monroeville: Monroeville Mall
Hanover: North Hanover Mall, Carlisle St.
Butler: Clearview Mall, Clearview Circle
Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall
Tarentum: Galleria, Pittsburgh Mill Circle
SOUTH CAROLINA
Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria, Dave Lyle Blvd.
Anderson: Anderson Mall, N. Main St.
Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, N. Kings Hwy.
Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, Chestnut St.
Florence: Magnolia Mall, David H. McLeod Blvd.
Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall, Robert Smalls Parkway
SOUTH DAKOTA
Brookings: University Mall, 22nd Ave. S.
TENNESSEE
Columbia: Columbia Mall, S. James Campbell Blvd.
Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Dr.
McMinnville: Three Star Mall, Sparta St.
Maryville: Foothills Mall
Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, Lake Rd.
Cleveland: Bradley Square, Paul Huff Pkwy.
TEXAS
Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, S. Medford Dr.
Dallas: Timber Creek Crossing, Skillman St.
Paris: Mirabeau Square, Lamar Ave. Highway 82
Palestine: Palestine Mall, S. Loop 256
Greenville: Crossroads Mall, Wesley St.
Huntsville: West Hills Mall, Financial Plaza
Lewisville: Music City Mall, S. Stemmons FWY
UTAH
Logan: Cache Valley Mall, N. Main St.
Layton: Layton Hills Mall, N. Hill Field Rd.
VERMONT
Bennington: Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Sq.
Berlin: Berlin Mall, Berlin Mall Rd.
VIRGINIA
Staunton: Colonial Mall, Lee Jackson HWY
Danville: Danville Mall, Piedmont Dr.
WISCONSIN
Menomonee Falls: Crossroads Shopping Center, County Line Rd.