J.C. Penney has announced the locations of 154 stores that will be closing across 38 states as it restructures after filing for bankruptcy last month.

The Texas-based retailer released a list of locations by state on Thursday, with going-out-business sales expected to begin on June 12 and lasting 10 to 16 weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a news release.

J.C. Penney announced on May 15 that it plans to close more than 240 stores, which is nearly 30% of his 846 stores, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. The company announced that it planned to shutter 192 stores by February 2021 and then 50 more locations after that.

The company said that as of Thursday, it had reopened 500 stores that had been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The states with the most store closures are Ohio, Indiana and Florida with nine, followed by eight in California.

Here is the list by state of 154 locations that will be closing.

ALABAMA

Florence: Regency Square, Cox Creek Parkway

Andalusia: Covington Mall, River Falls Street

Scottsboro: Jackson Square, South Broad

Spanish Fort: Spanish Fort Town Center, Town Center Ave.

ARIZONA

Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, E. Broadway

Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, Highway 260

Phoenix: Christown Spectrum, W. Bethany Home Rd.

ARKANSAS

Harrison: The Fashion Center, U.S. Highway 62-65 N.

El Dorado: Mellor Park Mall, N. West Ave.

Conway: Conway Towne Center, Skyline Dr.

Batesville: Independence Center, South St. Louis St.

CALIFORNIA

San Bernardino: Inland Center, Inland Center Drive

Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, Pacheco Blvd

Delano: Main St.

Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, Fort Jones Rd.

Tracy: West Valley Mall, Naglee Road

Turlock: Countryside Plaza, Countryside Dr.

Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, Niblick Rd.

Chino: Rancho del Chino Shopping Center, Ramona Ave.

COLORADO

Durango: Durango Mall, S. Camino Del Rio

Greeley: Greeley Mall

Fort Collins: Bockman Dr.

Montrose: River Landing Shopping Center, Rio Grande Ave.

CONNECTICUT

Torrington: Torrington Commons, High St.

FLORIDA

Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, Arlington Expy

Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, U.S. 27 N.

Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square, E. Colonial Dr.

Fort Myers: Gulf Coast Town Center, Gulf Coast Dr.

Mary Esther: Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther Blvd.

Tampa: Westshore Plaza

Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, Boulevard W

Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center Del Prado Blvd.

Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall, Eagle Ridge Dr.

GEORGIA

Athens: Georgia Square, Atlanta Highway

Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, Pearl Nix Pkwy.

Statesboro: Statesboro Mall, Northside Dr.

Atlanta: Northlake Mall, Briarcliff Rd. NE

Rome: Mount Berry Mall, Mount Berry Sq. NE

Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall, Memorial Drive

Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall, Douglas Blvd.

IDAHO

Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 19th Avenue

Ponderay: Bonner Mall, Bonner Mall Way

ILLINOIS

Mt. Vernon: Times Square Mall

Calumet City: River Oaks Shopping Center, River Oaks Center Dr.

Freeport: Freeport Mall, S. West Ave.

Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, N. State RT 50

Carbondale: University Mall, E. Main

INDIANA

Muncie: Muncie Mall, Granville Ave.

Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza, Niblack Blvd.

Elkhart: Concord Mall, S. Main St. (U.S. 33)

Bedford: Bedford Town Fair, James Ave.

Kokomo: Kokomo Mall, E. Blvd.

Richmond: Richmond Square, National Rd. E

Madison: River Point Mall, E. Clifty Dr.

Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall, Pilgrim Ln.

Indianapolis: NW Pavilion, Michigan Rd.

IOWA

Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall, S. Center St.

Carroll: N. Adams St.

KANSAS

Emporia: Flint Hills Village, Industrial Rd.

Liberal: Liberal Plaza, N. Kansas Ave.

Salina: Central Mall, S. 9th St.

KENTUCKY

Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center, Houstonville Rd.

Owensboro: Town Square Mall, Frederica St.

Hopkinsville: Bradford Square, Ft. Campbell Blvd.

Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall, N. 12th St.

Campbellsville: Green River Plaza, Campbellsville Bypass

Maysville: Market Square, U.S. 68 S. and AA Hwy.

LOUISIANA

Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, Johnston St.

Shreveport: Regal Court Shopping Center, Youree Rd.

MARYLAND

Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center, McHugh Dr.

Abingdon: Boulevard at Box Hill, Merchant Blvd.

La Vale: Country Club Mall, Vocke Rd.

MICHIGAN

Petoskey: E. Mitchell St.

Alpena: Alpena Mall, U.S. 23 S

Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, N. Mitchell St.

MINNESOTA

Willmar: Kandi Mall, S. First St.

Coon Rapids: Riverdale Village, Riverdale Blvd.

Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center, Grove Dr.

Eden Prairie: Eden Prairie Center, Flying Cloud Dr.

MISSISSIPPI

Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall, Sawmill Rd.

Starkville: Starkville Crossing, Hwy. 12 W.

MISSOURI

Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, S. Baltimore St.

Independence: Bolger Square, E 39th St.

MONTANA

Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, W. Main St.

NEBRASKA

Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, W. 13th St.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Rochester: Lilac Mall (RT 125)

West Lebanon: Upper Valley Plaza, Plainfield Rd.

Keene: West Street Shopping Center, West St.

North Conway: Mountain Valley Mall, State Highway 16 & RT 302

NEW MEXICO

Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, N. White Sands

NEW YORK

Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, Clark St. Rd.

Oswego: Oswego Plaza, State Route 104

New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, Sangertown Sq.

Batavia: Batavia City Center, Batavia City Ctr.

Rome: Freedom Mall, Erie Blvd. W.

Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, State RT 364

Syracuse: Destiny USA, Destiny USA Dr.

NORTH CAROLINA

Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, Six Forks Rd.

Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, E. Broad Ave.

Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center, N. Elm St.

New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall, MLK Jr. Blvd.

Henderson: Henderson Square, N. Cooper Dr.

OHIO

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall, N. Ridge Rd. E.

Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, Brittain Rd.

Akron: Tri County Plaza, Canton Rd.

Parma: The Shoppes at Parma, Day Dr.

Alliance: Carnation Mall, W. State St.

Defiance: Northtowne Mall, N. Clinton St.

Piqua: Miami Valley Mall, E. Ash St.

E. Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, Dresden Ave.

Cincinnati: Governors Plaza, Fields Ertel Rd.

OKLAHOMA

Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade, S. Yale Ave.

McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center, E. Carl Albert Pkwy

Enid: Oakwood Mall, W. Owen K. Garriott Rd.

Shawnee: Shawnee Mall, N. Kickapoo Ave.

Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, N. Main St.

Midwest City: Town Center Plaza, SE 29th St.

OREGON

Salem: Salem Center, Liberty St. NE

Bend: Cascade Village, N. Hwy 97

Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall, NW Garden Valley Blvd.

McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza, NE Hwy 99 W

PENNSYLVANIA

Monroeville: Monroeville Mall

Hanover: North Hanover Mall, Carlisle St.

Butler: Clearview Mall, Clearview Circle

Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall

Tarentum: Galleria, Pittsburgh Mill Circle

SOUTH CAROLINA

Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria, Dave Lyle Blvd.

Anderson: Anderson Mall, N. Main St.

Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, N. Kings Hwy.

Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, Chestnut St.

Florence: Magnolia Mall, David H. McLeod Blvd.

Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall, Robert Smalls Parkway

SOUTH DAKOTA

Brookings: University Mall, 22nd Ave. S.

TENNESSEE

Columbia: Columbia Mall, S. James Campbell Blvd.

Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Dr.

McMinnville: Three Star Mall, Sparta St.

Maryville: Foothills Mall

Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, Lake Rd.

Cleveland: Bradley Square, Paul Huff Pkwy.

TEXAS

Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, S. Medford Dr.

Dallas: Timber Creek Crossing, Skillman St.

Paris: Mirabeau Square, Lamar Ave. Highway 82

Palestine: Palestine Mall, S. Loop 256

Greenville: Crossroads Mall, Wesley St.

Huntsville: West Hills Mall, Financial Plaza

Lewisville: Music City Mall, S. Stemmons FWY

UTAH

Logan: Cache Valley Mall, N. Main St.

Layton: Layton Hills Mall, N. Hill Field Rd.

VERMONT

Bennington: Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Sq.

Berlin: Berlin Mall, Berlin Mall Rd.

VIRGINIA

Staunton: Colonial Mall, Lee Jackson HWY

Danville: Danville Mall, Piedmont Dr.

WISCONSIN

Menomonee Falls: Crossroads Shopping Center, County Line Rd.