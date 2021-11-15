IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

iPad and phone help locate father, daughter who survived plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

It took hours before state troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.
A plane crashed in Luzerne County, Pa., and the two people on board were found alive, after an hours-long search.
By Associated Press

Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to state police, the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County. The FAA said the plane had disappeared from radar after a rapid descent.

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them.

Emergency responders called it a miracle.

They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known and their names were not released.

Authorities were investigating what caused their plane to crash.

Associated Press