An Iowa woman was killed by debris from an explosion at a gender reveal party on Saturday, police said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday reporting that a woman, 56, had been seriously injured in an explosion in rural Knoxville, Iowa, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation concluded that a gender reveal announcement created an explosion, from which a flying piece of debris struck the woman.

No further information has been released at this time. The Marion County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2018, another gender reveal party went horribly wrong when a Tuscon, Arizona, man shot at a target, which was supposed to release either a pink or blue cloud to indicate the baby's gender.

Instead, the target — which contained the highly explosive substance tannerite — burst into flames, spreading quickly through the field of dry brush that surrounded it. The incident was later determined to be the cause of the Sawmill Fire, which burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.