Investigator explains why the 'Golden State Killer' has never been caught

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Investigator explains why the 'Golden State Killer' has never been caught

04:45

Paul Holes, a cold case investigator, talks with Megyn Kelly about how the “Golden State Killer” covered his tracks. He says the serial killer leaving his DNA across the state of California will help law enforcement find him. Debbi Domingo, whose mother was murdered by the “Golden State Killer,” shares with Megyn Kelly how she overcame the tragedy.

