The honorees for NBC News’ “Inspiring America: The Inspiration List” were announced June 1, recognizing 10 celebrities and everyday citizens for their efforts to help others.

The list, which originated as a special in 2021, singles out 10 “extraordinary individuals” across sports, entertainment, science, academia and more who have made a positive impact on the world and culture, according to NBCUniversal News Group.

The annual “Inspiring America: The 2023 Inspiration List” event, airing Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC, will be hosted by TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt. CNBC will broadcast it Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

Encores of the event will air on CNBC on June 11 at 3 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock and TODAY All Day that same day and on NBC News Now at 8 p.m. ET.

Telemundo will also carry the inaugural Spanish-language version of the special that pays tribute to people having a positive effect on the Hispanic world. That will air on Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. ET.

Below, see a list of the 10 honorees:

Eva Longoria

"The Guiding Light"

The veteran actor launched a foundation to support STEM education and continues to advocate for Latinas in entertainment, culture and business.

LeBron James

"The Game Changer"

The NBA legend founded a school for at-risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He has also opened a community center there to provide job training for adults.

Reba McEntire and others

"The Hometown Heroes"

The country music superstar has been tireless in her efforts to help her hometown of Atoka, Oklahoma, bounce back from financial ruin.

Webb Telescope team

"The Explorers"

The group that made the Webb Telescope helped provide breathtaking images of space for the world to see.

Susan Burton

"The Invincible"

Burton, a recovering addict herself who served time in prison, created a non-profit organization to help other formerly incarcerated people assimilate into the world.

Gary Sinise and others

"The Warriors"

The “Forrest Gump” star has been a vocal supporter of military veterans for many years.

Jane Goodall

"The Protector"

A well-known anthropologist, Goodall has been spent years advocating the importance of conservation.

El Paso Helping Hands

"The Providers"

With thousand of migrants looking to cross the border into the United States, many people in El Paso, Texas, have risen to the moment to lend aid.

Mackenzie Scott

"The Giver"

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the world’s foremost philanthropists.

Yo-Yo Ma

"The Uniter"

The cellist is steadfast in his belief that music can bring people together.