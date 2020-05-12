'Ink Master' artist Daniel Silva arrested after crash that kills YouTuber Corey La Barrie

LOS ANGELES — Daniel Joseph Silva, a tattoo artist who has been featured on the television reality show "Ink Master" has been arrested in connection with the crash of a high-end sports car that killed his passenger, police said.

The passenger was identified by family as YouTube creator Corey La Barrie, 25.

Silva was arrested on a murder charge in the crash Sunday night of a 2020 McLaren 600LT, which was speeding before it ran into a stop sign and a tree, Los Angeles police said Monday.

TMZ first reported Monday that Silva was expected to be charged.

The police statement characterized the crash as a DUI fatal traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest did not detail allegations involving alcohol.

Police said the driver of the McLaren got out after the crash and "attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid."

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the road about 9:40 p.m., police said in a statement.

Silva was in custody Monday night in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.

In the last video La Barrie uploaded to his YouTube channel, he said Sunday was his birthday.

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad, confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday that his brother was killed in the crash.

"This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident," he wrote.

"This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f---ing much life’s never gonna be the same without you," Jarrad continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not publicly released La Barrie's name and would not confirm to NBC News that he was the passenger who died.

It did not appear that any criminal case associated with Silva was listed in online court records, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf Monday night. An email was sent to an account that appears associated with Silva but there was no immediate response.

