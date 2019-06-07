Samantha Cerio's gymnastics career may be over, but that doesn't mean she has stopped being a competitor.

The 22-year-old Auburn University graduate accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding this week, only two months after undergoing surgery for two dislocated knees and multiple torn ligaments following a gruesome injury at an NCAA gymnastics competition.

Cerio posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram from her wedding to Trey Wood at Fairhope Yacht Club in Alabama — all showing her having fun while on her feet.

A wedding guest also posted some photos on Twitter of the couple at the altar and walking hand-in-hand into the reception before their first dance.

That Cerio might walk again so soon seemed almost unimaginable in April after she suffered catastrophic injuries to both legs during a floor routine at the NCAA Regionals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Video of the stomach-turning moment went viral.

Cerio, aerospace engineering major from North Carolina, later opened up to TODAY, saying she'd urged people not to share video of her awkward landing because her pain was "not your entertainment."

"I think it's made people more aware of what they see on the internet,'' she told TODAY. "When you see something like that, you kind of want to watch it just to see what happens, because you're curious about it, but at the same time, you don't think about the people that it could impact."

The resilient college graduate, who was named the Southeastern Conference co-scholar athlete of the year, is now ready to move forward with her life with Wood.

She has already has accepted a job in Seattle with Boeing working on rockets as a structural design analysis engineer.