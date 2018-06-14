Indy driver James Hinchcliffe opens up about crash that nearly killed him

Get the latest from TODAY
In 2015, Indy car driver James Hinchcliffe crashed while practicing for the Indianapolis 500, suffering major injuries that required massive transfusions of blood. Now he joins Megyn Kelly TODAY on World Blood Donor Day to talk about the crash – and what he’s doing to give back for the donated blood that saved him. (Created by TODAY with our sponsor the American Red Cross)
