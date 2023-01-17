Indiana man arrested after 4-year-old son was caught on camera waving a loaded handgun around

An Indiana man is due in court after his toddler was seen playing on a second-floor landing with a loaded handgun.

Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of neglect after neighbors reported seeing his young son waving around what appeared to be a real firearm and even pulling the trigger, according to local NBC affiliate WTHR 13 News.

One neighbor shared doorbell cam footage with police, showing the boy pointing the gun upwards on a second-floor landing of the apartment complex in Beech Grove, Indiana, near Indianapolis.

The toddler had been holding a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine, according to a news report.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to WTHR, and Osborne is due in court for an initial hearing on Jan. 17.

There have been multiple past instances of toddlers and young children gaining access to loaded firearms, including several over the past year.

Earlier this month, a 6-year-old student shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, after bringing his mother’s handgun to school, police said.

In June 2022, a Florida mom was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence after her 2-year-old son reportedly accessed a Glock firearm and fatally shot his father in the back, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

In April 2022, a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister at a Pennsylvania gas station, according to the Chester Police Department.

In February 2022, police said a 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself after finding a gun in a car.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun safety advocacy group, there were 301 unintentional shootings carried out by children in 2022 in the United States, resulting in 133 deaths and 180 injuries.