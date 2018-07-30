Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, said in an emotional interview over the weekend that he hasn't spoken to his daughter in nearly three months, and suggested that she would be better off without him around.

Markle, 74, told Britain's Daily Mail that his daughter, the former Meghan Markle, has cut him out of her life since her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Thomas Markle didn't attend the event in the wake of a controversy over staged paparazzi photos.

"Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died,'' he said. "Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

The interview is Markle's latest lament over the state of his relationship with his daughter. Last month, he spoke to ITV's "Good Morning Britain" show about missing the historic wedding, calling himself "a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history."

Last month, he told Piers Morgan he believed opinions he shared about Prince Harry, President Donald Trump and Brexit got him in hot water with the royal family.

"I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off," he told The Mail. "I have no way of contacting my daughter."

The Duchess of Sussex has made several public appearances recently, including one last week at a charity polo match, as she gets set to celebrate her 37th birthday on Saturday.

"It's her birthday on August 4 and I want to send her a card,'' Markle said. "But if I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she's living now, it'll just be one among thousands. She'll probably never see it.

"I thought about sending it by priority mail express, but the palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn't explode.''

Markle also fears that if the couple has children, he may never get to meet them.

"What's sad is that some time in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I'll be a grandfather, and if we're not speaking, I won't see my grandchild,'' he said. "How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family?"

He also plans to continue speaking out about his estranged relationship with his daughter despite admitting the damage caused by previous interviews, saying he "will not be silenced."

"What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority,'' he said. "She’d be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

