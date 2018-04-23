Maroney said she opened up about what Nassar did in a conversation with her teammates and a coach, John Geddert, while driving back from a training session.

Geddert allegedly sat in silence but three other people there at the time told NBC News they remember the conversation.

“She basically described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before,” said Maroney’s teammate, Aly Raisman.

Geddert did not respond to an NBC News request for comment. USA Gymnastics said it did not learn about Nassar’s abuse until four years later.

Maroney said she sunk into a deep despair after seeing that no action was being taken to address her claims.

“I can't even believe that I said that out loud in a car like that, but I must have been so desperate at the time,” she said.