Husband and wife among 3 missing American sailors off the coast of Mexico

The Mexican Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are scouring a 2,500-mile area at sea in search of a married couple and another sailor who have been missing for 13 days since setting sail from Mexico en route to San Diego.

Husband and wife Frank and Kerry O'Brien and their friend, William Gross, have not been seen since April 4, when they set sail from the Mexican port city of Mazatlán.

The trio planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas for supplies on April 6, but the Coast Guard said there's no record of them arriving.

"There is no confirmation they had filled the vessel's fuel tanks, nor confirmation that they took on food and supplies," Coast Guard Commander Gregory Higgins told NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer on TODAY on April 17.

Coast Guard officials don't believe the group had enough fuel or food on board for 13 days at sea, which is why they and the Mexican Navy are aggressively pursuing the search and rescue.

All three are experienced sailors, and the O'Briens are even licensed Coast Guard captains.

"We’re pleading for anyone out there to be on the lookout," Ellen Argall, Kerry O'Brien's mother, told Almaguer. "We miss you so much and love you so much. We just want you to come home."

The group was traveling on the O'Brien's 44-foot sailing vessel, the "Ocean Bound," with minimal technology on board. They may have encountered winds over 30 knots and 20-foot waves, according to the Coast Guard.

Their disappearance comes about a month after four Americans were kidnapped and two of them killed, likely by drug cartels in the Mexican border town of Matamoros.

The three missing sailors left from a "do not travel" zone in the Sinaloa state in Mexico.

“Hopefully someone sees them and gets them to make contact or relay on some messages out there," Gross' daughter, Melissa Spicuzza, said on TODAY.