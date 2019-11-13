Husband, 106, and wife, 105, are named world's oldest living couple

With a combined 211 years between them, Charlotte and John Henderson, from Austin, Texas, have been named the oldest living couple by Guinness World Records.

John Henderson is 106 — he turns 107 next month — and Charlotte Henderson is 105. They will be married 80 years on Dec. 15.

John and Charlotte Henderson, from Austin, Texas, have been named the oldest living couple by the Guinness World Records. He is 106 and she is 105.

The pair met in 1934 as students at the University of Texas, where Charlotte was studying to be a teacher and John played football. Since 2010, he has held the distinction of the oldest living former UT football player, and he attends a game every year.

John Henderson still remembers the first time noticed his future wife in a lecture hall.

"Charlotte looked over her shoulder and smiled and I knew I wanted to take her on a date," he told TODAY. "She was anxious for me to ask her!”

The Hendersons, who have no children, have lived at Longhorn Village, a retirement community in Austin, for the past decade.

John and Charlotte Henderson enjoy watching sports together at Longhorn Village retirement community, where they have lived for the past decade. Courtesy of Longhorn Village

“In our ages, we’ve slowed down somewhat,” John Henderson explained. “We used to go on cruises, but now we have to take it easy. We like watching sports and talking about what we’re going to do tomorrow.”

Nephew Jason Fee said the two are his relationship role models.

“They don’t dwell on the past,” Fee told TODAY. “You won’t hear them say, ‘Oh, if only it were 1952 again, everything would be great.’ They are still making plans for their future together.”

Fee noted that when he and his uncle are at a UT game or out running errands, Charlotte usually will call to check in.

“She likes to know when John is going to be coming back,” Fee said.

As for the secret to their longevity, John Henderson chalks it up to exercise and having a positive attitude.

Then with a laugh, he added, “But some people think it’s because we never had kids!”