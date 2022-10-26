TODAY is teaming up with Rebuilding Together to help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Fort Meyers, Florida. Cleaning up from the devastation left behind continues to be a crippling step for so many Floridians, so TODAY is heading down to help.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, TODAY is teaming up with Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit that helps communities clean up and rebuild after natural disasters.
How to help
"At Rebuilding Together, we make essential repairs to help our neighbors stay in their homes. Safe and Healthy Housing is the foundation of our home repair work, targeting significant safety and health hazards to keep our neighbors in the homes and communities they love," Rebuilding Together shared with TODAY.
"We work closely with community residents and leaders to create and execute plans to address some of the needs of each specific community. Through our work, we are also positioned to address the long-term recovery of communities struck by natural disasters. We commit to our neighbors in need and help them rebuild in the months and years following a disaster."
Tune into TODAY Thursday, Oct. 27, to see how TODAY is working to help communities in Florida.