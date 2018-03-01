Hunter defends herself after photos with dead giraffe cause outrage

"If our so called governments can't care for our wildlife then its time we stand up and responsibility of our continent, lands, resources and wildlife....share share share!" the site wrote in a follow-up tweet. "And lets have a united voice against pillage of Africa, it's the only home we have."

The pictures, which Talley has since deleted from Facebook, drew outrage from others, including comedian Ricky Gervais, who wrote on Twitter that "giraffes are now on the 'red list' of endangerment due to a 40% decline over the last 25 years. They could become extinct. Gone forever."

He later added in an expletive-laden Facebook post that he's "sick of trophy hunters trying to excuse their grim sport by saying they provide a service."

Actress Debra Messing called Talley a "disgusting, vile, amoral, heartless, selfish murderer."

Talley declined an interview with TODAY, but issued a statement defending herself. She said it was a legal, permitted hunt and the breed of giraffe she killed is not rare other than that it was more than 18 years old.

"This is called conservation through game management,'' she said.

She also found the criticism to be sexist.

"For all the people wishing death or even threatening death to me, this does nothing positive for your 'movement,' it only shows the world how lopsided your priorities are,'' she said. "The very same picture could have been posted, and are posted daily, of men with their trophies and not a word is said.