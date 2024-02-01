Hulu is the latest streamer cracking down on password sharing. What to know

Hulu has become the latest streaming company to crack down on password sharing, joining Netflix and Disney+ in banning shared accounts outside individual households.

Hulu announced in an email to customers on Jan. 31 it was updating its subscriber agreement, so that "unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household."

Hulu said it will analyze individual accounts to make sure they are following the new changes, and that the company is actively exploring how to address the changes.

The company said users have just over a month until the new policy goes into effect on March 14.

Brian Steinberg, senior TV editor at Variety, said on TODAY the move wasn't surprising because it followed what other big streamers are already doing.

"This is an era where all these big companies need to make more profits out of streaming," Steinberg said. "And I suspect they’re all looking at these different kinds of ways to crack down on password sharing."

Social media users said they felt frustrated by the move, adding that they feel like streaming services have started to "become like cable."

Others said the cost-cutting measure was expected after Hulu's parent company Disney announced it was exploring how to address password sharing and rolling out similar user agreements on Disney+.

"They came to these services for all the shows, none of the ads, and all the convenience and so we’re seeing that kind of being eroded as time goes by," Steinberg said.

Netflix saw massive success after it implemented its own password-sharing crackdown last year. The streamer reported gaining almost 22 million new subscribers in about six months, totaling about 260 million paid subscribers across the platform and almost $9 billion in revenue.

"They have seen Netflix has actually gained subscribers rather than losing them, so they’re just thinking they’re also going to have the same like outcome," one TikToker said.

The recent shift to prohibit password sharing has left streaming users wondering which company will be next, and comes as streaming prices continue to soar. Hulu plans with live TV cost nearly $80 per month, while subscriptions without live TV — but with ads — cost $7.99.