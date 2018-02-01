How you can help victims of the California wildfires

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Firefighters are on the ground battling wildfires across California that have killed eight, but residents who have been displaced by the flames could also use your help.

Three massive wildfires continue to rage in Northern California, including the Carr Fire, which has burned through more than 121,000 acres by late Wednesday and is already the sixth biggest inferno in state history, according to the Sacramento Bee.

In Central California, the Ferguson Fire has forced the closure of Yosemite National Park for the first time in 20 years. And authorities fear more fires will erupt as soaring temperatures create very dry conditions on the ground.

Here are some charities accepting donations for victims of the California wildfires:

The American Red Cross is on the ground in California, hosting emergency shelters for more than 1,000 people who have fled their homes, according to the organization.

Donations can be made to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief via http://www.redcross.org or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

A firefighter surveys a wildfire-damaged neighborhood on Sunday in Keswick, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization that covers the Northern California county that has already lost more than 1,000 homes in a wildfire, has set up a disaster relief fund for those affected in the region. http://www.shastarcf.org/funds/cdrf

The Salvation Army has also dispatched emergency teams to the Carr area. You can donate directly to the wildfire relief fund through: https://give-do.salvationarmy.org/give/194423/?&_ga=2.157125371.192277385.1532975961-1399884396.1532975961#!/donation/checkout

GoFundMe has launched a page of verified campaigns for individual families who have lost their homes in the Carr Fire. https://www.gofundme.com/cause/carr-fire

The list includes a TCB 2018 Carr Fire Fund started by Tri Counties Bank that has raised $148,000 to date and will be distributed through The United Way of Northern California. https://www.gofundme.com/tcb-2018-carr-fire-fund

Animal lovers can donate to the Haven Humane Society to help animals displaced by the California wildfires. Noah Berger / AP

The United Way of Northern California has its own Shasta County Fire Relief Fund, which is accepting donations by web or by texting CARRFIRE to 91999, which will text you back with options for giving. https://app.mobilecause.com/f/1xpb/n

Animals lovers can donate to Haven Humane Society, which has been taking in evacuated animals in the Redding County area. http://www.havenhumane.org/donate-volunteer/donate-today