Get the snacks and the cold beverages ready because it's almost time for the Super Bowl!

The 54th edition of America's most popular sporting event will crown a new NFL champion this year after the New England Patriots took home the title last season but were knocked out in the wildcard round this season.

Here's what you need to know about the big game as the NFL celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 54?

The game will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When is the game and what channel is it on?

The game is on Feb. 2 on Fox and can also be live-streamed online on the Fox Sports app. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET , with play-by-play man Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman calling the game.

Where is the game?

This year's championship showdown is in a familiar city, as Miami will host the game for a record 11th time in Super Bowl history.

The game is at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., the home of the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes, which has a seating capacity of 65,326. This will be the sixth Super Bowl hosted in the stadium, which was previously known as Joe Robbie Stadium when it opened in 1987. The other five Miami Super Bowls were held in the old Orange Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be staying in Florida through next year, as Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be the site of Super Bowl 55.

Who is performing in the halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be giving this year's halftime festivities a Latin flavor. The day of the game also happens to be Shakira's 43rd birthday.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

The two superstars follow last year's headliners, Maroon 5, who performed withrappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

What should I serve at my Super Bowl party or bring to someone else's party?

