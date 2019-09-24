A green sea turtle named Today is on the mend and going back home!

As part of the NBC News "Climate in Crisis" series, NBC's Kerry Sanders paid a visit to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, to see how climate change, erosion, development and polluted oceans have affected sea turtles, fundamental animals within the marine ecosystem.

Although millions of sea turtles once swam the high seas, scientists now estimate that there are less than a million of the reptiles remaining in the world and all of them are considered threatened or endangered.

Many sea turtles end up getting caught in plastic waste or eating some form of plastic garbage, whether it's a fishing line, drinking straw, plastic bag or pieces of microplastic, because they mistake them for food. Their plastic encounters can cause physical injuries or health problems.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is on the front lines of the conservation effort to protect and save the dwindling sea turtle population. The center took another small step in healing endangered turtles when they released a 265-pound turtle nicknamed Today back into the ocean on TODAY Tuesday, who was brought in when she became entangled in monofilament.

You can track Today's progress on the Loggerhead Marinelife Center website to see how she's doing and how she has responded to therapy. The sea turtle is over 25 years old and is expected to live well into her 80s if she remains healthy.