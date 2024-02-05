Things are looking “pup” for animal lovers this Super Bowl Sunday.

The 20th edition of the beloved Puppy Bowl has fans wagging in anticipation. Dan Schachner will return to the action, serving as the referee — or “ruffaree” — for the 13th time.

“For those who don’t know, it’s a miniaturized football game, played on big Sunday,” he told TODAY on Feb. 5, referring to the Super Bowl.

Inez is one of the pooches who will compete in the Puppy Bowl, which brings out the beast — err, best — in its competitors. Warner Bros. Discovery

While there may be cuteness overload, Schachner reminded fans that there is an actual game going on as he explained what kind of calls he has to make.

“All of them. Everything that a human football (game) has," he said. “The typical ones. Sniffing, excessive drooling, bathing in the water bowl, neutral bone infraction and the most popular is illegal odor downfield.”

Here’s everything you need to know before the dogs line up to take the field:

When is Puppy Bowl 20?

The game is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET and will last for three hours. The pregame show will kick off at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Cronut is rarin' to go. Discovery

Will Bark Purdy lead Team Ruff to victory? Discovery

Where can you watch the Puppy Bowl?

The game will be broadcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.

Who’s competing in the Puppy Bowl?

Team Fluff and Team Ruff will battle it out, with the winning squad earning the “Lombarky” trophy, a play on the Lombardi Trophy that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play for in the Super Bowl.

The game will feature 131 puppies — the most in Puppy Bowl history — and 73 shelters and rescue groups from 36 states. All puppies in the game will be available for adoption.

Harvey is ready to play. Discovery

Will Stryker show off all the right moves? Discovery

The event is traditionally very successful, with a 100% adoption rate. This year, viewers get a look at some pooches with football and food-centric names, including Bark Purdy, Snack Prescott, Guy Fureri and Patrick Mabones. Four dogs who have played in previous Puppy Bowls will also be inducted into the new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

This year's game certainly has a lot to live up to. Last year’s contest was a thriller, with the game going to “rovertime” for the first time ever before Team Fluff pulled out the victory.