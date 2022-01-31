How to help the children in Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis grows

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pleas for help come as the United Nations estimated more than half of people in the country can't afford food.

Inside the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Jan. 31, 202203:30
By Drew Weisholtz

The United States military left Afghanistan five months ago, with U.S. aid to the country ending as the Taliban took control. The United Nations says more than half of Afghans can no longer afford nutritious food. Many children struggle to eat, and some are being born underweight due to the fact their mothers are malnourished.

The U.S. have given more than $700 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but UNICEF alone is seeking over $2 billion, making it the biggest humanitarian effort in the agency’s history.

If you’d like to help, there are several organizations doing work in Afghanistan.

Afghanaid

