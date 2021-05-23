How the recent royal baby boom affects the British line of succession

The British royal family has been experiencing quite a baby boom lately, and those tiny new additions to the clan are shaking up the British line of succession.

As most royal watchers know, there's a long list of family members who are eligible to inherit the throne one day, and every time a new royal baby arrives, the succession line shifts slightly.

Generally speaking, the line of succession follows a straight line from the current sovereign — in this case Queen Elizabeth II — to his or her oldest child (Prince Charles) to his or her oldest child (Prince William) and so on, until there are no more children. Then it picks up at the next oldest child of the person first in line to the throne (Prince Harry), then to his or her children, and so on. After the children of the first person in line to the throne and their families, the line goes to the next oldest child of the sovereign and their children, and so on.

The British royal family's line of succession. TODAY / Getty Images

Younger sons used to come before older daughters in the line of succession, but that changed when the Succession to the Crown Act came into full effect in March 2015. It applies to royal family members born after Oct. 28, 2011, which is why Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, is ahead of her brother Prince Louis, born in 2018, in the line of succession. (The queen's daughter, Princess Anne, is behind her younger brothers in the line of succession.)

Currently, Prince Charles, the queen's oldest son, is first in line to the throne, followed by his oldest son, Prince William, followed by William's oldest son, Prince George, and then Charlotte and then Louis. After Louis, it goes to Harry, then Harry's son, Archie. Harry and wife Meghan are expecting a baby girl this summer, who will become eighth in line, moving the queen's next-oldest son, Andrew, Duke of York, to the ninth spot.

Prince Andrew's two daughters are also contributing to the recent succession shakeup. In February, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, a son named August. The newborn is currently 11th in line to the throne, pushing his mom's uncle Edward, Earl of Essex, to the 12th spot.

But August will move farther back in the line of succession soon, when Meghan and Harry's second baby arrives and when Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, has her first child. Beatrice announced last week that she and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting in the fall. This baby will be 11th, making Eugenie and August 12th and 13th respectively.

In March, Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, welcomed her third child, a son named Lucas, who is currently 22nd in line to the throne. He will also get farther bumped down, as will his mom and sisters, Mia, 7, and Lena, 2, once Beatrice's and Harry's babies arrive. Lucas' arrival moved David Armstrong-Jones, the son of the queen's only sibling, Princess Margaret, to the 23rd spot.

While the succession line is somewhat fluid, the recent baby boom is unlikely to affect who will actually inherit the throne one day. It will still likely go from Charles to William to George to George's kids, when he has them, followed by their kids. If George doesn't have kids, it will go to Charlotte and her descendants. If she doesn't have any either, it will go to Louis and his family and so on, before picking back up at his uncle Prince Harry.

Related: