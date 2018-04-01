How Princess Diana will be represented at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who divorced when their daughter was a child, will arrive in England "in the week of the wedding" so they can have time to meet privately with members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Thomas Markle and his daughter, Meghan. Solo

They also will meet Markle’s future father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The details about Markle’s parents were among the few provided by the palace provided about who has been invited to the ceremony, which will be held in Windsor’s St. George Chapel.

Meghan Markle will arrive at her wedding with her mother, Doria Ragland. Getty Image

In addition to Markle’s parents, all of the siblings of Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother, will be in attendance, the palace said. Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give a reading during the ceremony.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late princess on the wedding day," the statement read.

The bride will not have a maid of honor, a very common tradition in American weddings, because she didn't want to choose among her tight circle of friends, according to a palace spokesman.

Details about other members of the wedding party were not revealed, although last week, the palace announced that William will serve as his brother’s best man.