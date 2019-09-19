With news of glaciers melting and cities sinking, climate change can feel like a massive problem. But there are small ways you can help.

All week TODAY co-host and meteorologist Al Roker has been bringing viewers stories about climate change as part of the "Climate in Crisis" series from NBC News.

But it's not all gloom and doom. Now it's time to learn how you can help, one tree at a time.

Planting trees in urban landscapes is one of the easiest ways people can make a difference. Trees help clean the air and water and provide homes and food for wildlife, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The NWF's Trees for Wildlife program aims to help young people learn about — and plant — trees. The federation provides the trees to help students give back to their communities and expand the global inventory of trees. The program also helps students learn about their environmental footprints.

TODAY got involved by donating two trees to the program. On Thursday, we joined David Mizejewski, a naturalist with the NWF, and a group of fifth-grade students at Lentol Garden, a New York City Parks site in Brooklyn, to plant the trees.

Wondering how you can get involved? Visit the NWF's website to learn more about the Trees for Wildlife program and how your community can get some new trees.

For other ways to help, take our "One Green Thing" quiz to find out what habit you can change to help the planet.

Or, take action by donating to one of the organizations below.