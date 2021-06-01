How out Olympian Kerron Clement turned sideline slurs into life-changing motivation

At the age of 13, Clement and his family moved to La Porte, Texas and his running hobby quickly put him on a fast track to becoming an eventual record-breaking Olympian with a made-for-a-movie storyline.

Clement and a friend came across a hurdle and his friend challenged him to jump it. Clement cleared the hurdle with impeccable technique and he caught the eye of the high school track and field coach. After winning several track and field honors in high school, Clement attended the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship. He won the NCAA outdoor championship in the 400-meter hurdles two years in a row, the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles in championship record time at the World Junior Championship, and he held the indoor world record in the 400-meter sprint, having broken Olympian Michael Johnson's mark, in 2005.

Though he was a record-breaking star on the field, Clement said he felt alone in his daily life and turned to music to process his feelings.

“I listened to a lot of Mariah Carey,” the 35-year-old said. “I related a lot to the lyrics on her ‘Butterfly’ album, particularly a song called 'Outside' that’s about not fitting in. I would listen to it nonstop. I know for her she was singing about her biracial identity, but I related it to how I felt about my sexuality.”

In addition to helping him cope with sadness, Clement says music helped him tune out heckling and teasing from fans at his meets. Eventually he said he used their homophobic slurs as fuel to energize and motivate him on the track.

“Sometimes at races I would hear someone yell anti-gay words and slurs at me,” he recalled. “But their words made me a stronger athlete. I wanted to show them their words didn’t affect me. I wanted to prove it to them. That motivation pushed me to perform my best and win records.”

Clement’s athletic prowess has brought him tremendous success. He’s a four-time World Champion and three-time Olympian having won a gold medal with the 4x400 meter team, a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2008 Games in Beijing, and another gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles in Rio in 2016.

And his striking looks have even brought him modeling opportunities including an appearance in Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)” music video in 2011.