Women Are Essential: For International Women's Day, here's how to help

Your donations can help women who are struggling during the pandemic get back on their feet.
Food delivering at home address with car
svetikd / Getty Images
By Lisa Tolin

This International Women's Day, CARE is helping women get back to work.

Women have been hardest hit by job losses during the pandemic. And it's women who dominate some of the most essential front-line jobs: nurses, teachers — and mothers.

CARE will work with nonprofit partners across the country to identify unemployed or underemployed women and hire those women for  jobs.

The CARE Package Relief program pairs up gig economy platforms like TaskRabbit and DoorDash with local nonprofits such as food pantries to create new jobs and deal with growing demand.

So far, CARE efforts have helped women get work delivering food to families in need, conducting wellness checks and performing other tasks that help with distribution.

The result? Jobs for the unemployed and food and supplies to those in need.

Lisa Tolin

Lisa Tolin (she/her) is head of special projects for TODAY Digital. She is also a picture book author. Previously, she was the supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor. Her debut picture book, How to Be a Rock Star, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, publishes in 2022.