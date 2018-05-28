How this former army captain turned the tragedy of her husband's death into positive action

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

After her husband died in action, former army captain Haley Uthlaut made the tough decision to go back into combat herself to the very place where her husband was killed, Iraq. Uthlaut has since founded a nonprofit called the Military Spouse Professional Network to help spouses gain professional employment using the skills they’ve fostered while serving. “I didn’t want to be in a place of darkness … I didn’t want that to be the course for my life,” said Uthlaut.