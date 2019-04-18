How 2 high school sweethearts found love again 44 years later

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019 By Scott Stump

Terry Farley hadn't seen her high school boyfriend in three decades when one day Steve Downey's photo popped up while she was on LinkedIn.

It brought her back to the time when the two first met in 1971 at a Catholic youth organization conference in Washington, D.C., when Downey was 16 and Farley was 14.

"I just thought he was the cutest thing I ever saw,'' Farley said Thursday as part of the "Lost & Found" series on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

"We were very innocent. When we held hands, it felt very dicey."

The two dated throughout high school before losing touch in 1980 after they went off to separate colleges.

Both went on to marry other people. But in 2009, Downey's wife died of cancer, right around the same time Farley was going through a painful divorce.

"After my wife, Kathy, passed away, I didn't really have any interest in dating,'' Downey said. "I thought that part of my life was over. And after a while, I became OK with that."

"I had one blind date, and it was a disaster,'' Farley said.

When Downey's photo popped up on LinkedIn in 2012, Farley couldn't help but smile. However, she was hesitant to contact him.

"I did not message him because ... I didn't want to pop into his life,'' Farley said. "So I just sort of looked at the picture and reminisced a little."

About a month later, Downey was on LinkedIn and looking at the section that tells you who has been looking at your profile when he saw Farley's name.

"I just felt motivated to send her a message,'' he said. "I just said, 'Hey Terry, this is the Steve Downey you used to know."

"I get Steve's message, and I was, like, 'Oh my goodness,''' Farley said.

The couple had found one another again after decades apart. Phone calls and emails turned into an invitation from Farley, 62, for Downey, 64, to come visit at her home in Tallahassee, Florida, according to NPR.

"When I saw Steve at the airport I didn't see the gray hair,'' Farley said. "I didn't see anything except my first love, my first crush. In my eyes, he was exactly the same person. It felt like we were picking up where we left off."

That meeting began a long-distance relationship until Downey decided to move to Tallahassee.

It led to them eventually getting married in 2015, a joyous day that came 44 years after they first met.

"I am just so grateful to have had this opportunity to be with this person again,'' Downey said.

"He has made my life so rich,'' Farley said. "I can't imagine it without him."