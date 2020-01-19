Hoverboarding dentist found guilty of 'unlawful dental acts'

An Anchorage dentist captured on video extracting the tooth of a sedated patient as he rode a hoverboard has been found guilty by a judge of 46 counts levied against him after the incident expanded into a wider probe of his practices.

The Friday guilty findings against Seth Lookhart, 34, included counts of "unlawful dental acts," reckless endangerment and Medicaid fraud, according to NBC affiliate KTUU in Anchorage.

Among the allegations outlined in charging documents was the hoverboard incident in 2016: "Seth Lookhart performed a dental extraction procedure on a sedated patient while riding a hoverboard and filmed the procedure and distributed the film to persons outside his dental practice."

Citing phone records, investigators said the dentist texted the video to at least eight people and described his actions as a "new standard of care."

Prosecutors said he sedated patients needlessly then billed taxpayers $10,000 for the procedures.

The patient in the video, Veronica Wilhelm, testified against Lookhart in December, saying, "What you did was outrageous, narcissistic and crazy."

His attorney, Paul Stockler, said in court, "I want you to know that as his lawyer, I apologize for what he did on that hoverboard."

The Alaska Dental Board suspended Lookhart's dental license.