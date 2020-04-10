'House of Horrors' kids are 'happy' and rebuilding lives 2 years after rescue

The 13 Turpin children are doing their best to build happy lives more than two years after they were discovered malnourished and enslaved inside the California home of their parents.

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham, who was part of the prosecution in the case against parents David and Louise Turpin, told People that the children have made positive progress.

"They’re all happy," Beecham said. "They are moving on with their lives."

Beecham was not available for further comment due to the partial shutdown of the district attorney's office because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson told TODAY.

Several of the adult children have been living on their own, while others are in group homes and the six youngest ones have been adopted, according to Beecham. The siblings ranged in age from 2 to 29 when they were rescued in 2018.

"The younger ones didn’t have as many years of abuse and neglect, so they are able to rebound a little better,” he said.

When authorities rescued them after one of the siblings escaped and called 911, many of the children were found starved. Others were beaten and shackled to furniture, and all of the victims had been restricted from showering to once a year.

The adult children were so malnourished that police thought they were minors after living in what prosecutors called "a house of horrors."

"They want people to know that they are survivors,'' Jack Osborn, the attorney for the seven adult children, told TODAY last year. "They want to be independent now."

David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison last year.

The siblings also have been taking care of their mental health, and all 13 of them still meet together, according to Beecham. Some of them have changed their names to give themselves more privacy.

"They are receiving really good help," Beecham told People. "With therapy, counseling and a lot of psychological assistance, they’re exponentially in a better place than they were before."