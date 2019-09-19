Sign up for our newsletter

The pilot of a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in a residential San Diego neighborhood on Wednesday.

San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey caught the scene on his phone and noted on Twitter that it was actually the second time this year that this has happened.

Hot air balloon just crash landed in my neighborhood. Second time in a year. Pilot did a nice job of putting it down in a parking lot and just missing the houses pic.twitter.com/M3UbShYZvz — Mark Kersey (@markkersey) September 17, 2019

Now with video pic.twitter.com/GTIMy2uD8I — Mark Kersey (@markkersey) September 17, 2019

Kersey also captured the aftermath of the emergency landing.

No one was hurt during the incident.