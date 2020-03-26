Hoda takes us through her morning routine in empty Studio 1A

Hoda Kotb's morning routine at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza has become a lot quieter in recent weeks.

The TODAY co-anchor shared video that gave a glimpse of how her day starts now that a majority of the TODAY staff is working from home for precautionary reasons due to the spread of the coronavirus.

She starts off on the darkened streets of Manhattan, where no one can be seen in what is usually one of the busiest places in a city of more than 8 million people.

The area of Rockefeller Plaza that hosts TODAY's concert series is empty as Hoda heads into the building early in the morning.

Her "good morning" greeting to the handful of staff in the lobby of Rockefeller Center can be heard echoing off the walls as she heads upstairs.

A drawing from her 3-year-old daughter Haley helps bring some cheer to her eerily quiet dressing room before she goes in search of some makeup to get ready for the show.

Hoda enters to an empty Studio 1A, as even her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has been working from home for precautionary reasons since last week after feeling under the weather. Al Roker has also been working from home since a 3rd hour of TODAY staffer tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

She also showed a glimpse of the empty studio on Instagram earlier in the week.

"Got an empty studio once again," Hoda said in her latest video.

Outside of one TODAY staffer, the only other familiar face is on the monitors in front of Hoda's desk. He's the one helping Savannah's makeshift home studio in her basement run smoothly.

"This guy on the camera here is Mike Feldman," Hoda said. "That's Savannah's husband who's the tech dude. Feldy!"

The quiet and almost vacant Studio 1A joins a host of unprecedented sights across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This show's been around a long time, 60-something years, but never has this happened before," Savannah said last week.