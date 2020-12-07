Hoda Kotb has shared a heartwarming story that shows the signature kindness of Michael Marion, the late husband of TODAY style contributor Bobbie Thomas.

Thomas and her family and friends have been mourning the loss of Marion, who died at age 42 last week after suffering from what Thomas said in a statement were "problems involving several organ systems." The problems were separate from his stroke of 18 months ago and not related to Covid-19, she said.

Hoda took part in a virtual service for Marion on Sunday in which she said Thomas' father shared a heartwarming story about his son-in-law's kindness to others.

The moment happened last year when Marion was leaving the hospital after having suffered an ischemic stroke at 40 years old that left him temporarily unable to walk without assistance.

"He said when Michael was leaving the hospital after his stroke, Bobbie's father was assisting him, helping him, and they were outside trying to wave a cab, the way we do in New York, to get home from the hospital," Hoda said. "They got a cab and they had their hand on the door, and Michael noticed there was an older man in his 80s standing down there.

"And he said, 'Wait.' He said to his father-in-law, 'Let's let him' He waved him over (and said), 'You take this cab, we'll get the next one.' But that was the kindness to a complete stranger which kind of exemplifies the guy he was."

Hoda said kindness was "signature Michael," which Thomas also shared in the statement she released on TODAY Monday.

"I will be forever grateful for the time I had with him," she said. "He was so worth it. I only wish people could have been more intimately aware of how worth it he was and why I would do it all again and again without a second thought. He was a rare, devoted force of unconditional love in my life who made me feel so loved, so beautiful, and unequivocally supported."

Hoda was also touched by how gracious Thomas was to everyone during the virtual service after losing the father of their 5-year-old son, Miles.

"It was so meaningful and powerful, and I was just in awe of Bobbie's incredible strength, how she sat there and thanked everybody who said a kind word about her husband," Hoda said.