Looking for a few nuggets of wisdom? Hoda Kotb has a book for that. The TODAY anchor's sixth book, "I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By," is coming out Oct. 15, and we're so excited that words fail us!
Fortunately, Hoda knows just what to say — or at least who to ask. The new book features several of the quotes highlighted by celebrity guests in her digital series, "Quoted By."
"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb
"One of the things I love is a good quote," she says at the start of each video. "Words of wisdom, of comfort, words of inspiration. Just small reminders to forge ahead or maybe to take a step back and reflect. A thought to keep life in perspective. So: What gets you through your day?"
And here's what they shared...
Kelly Clarkson: "Pick the weeds, but keep the flowers"
Quoted By . . . with Hoda: Kelly ClarksonNov. 13, 201805:10
Michael Bublé: "People will never remember what you said or what you did, but they'll never forget how you made them feel."
Michael Buble keeps Hoda laughing with his favorite quoteJan. 8, 201904:31
Kathie Lee Gifford: "My joy is nonnegotiable."
Lindsey Vonn: "Carpe diem."
Lindsey Vonn on her favorite quotes and why she has no regretsFeb. 22, 201904:44
Ellie Kemper: "Character — the willingness to accept responsibility from one's own life — is the source from which self-respect springs."
Trisha Yearwood: "Someone else's opinion of me is none of my business."
Trisha Yearwood reveals her rule when dealing with online trollsMarch 20, 201903:43
Maria Shriver: "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us."
Andy Cohen: "What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret."
Andy Cohen remembers ‘good friend’ Natasha Richardson with HodaApril 23, 201904:33
Don't you love those? Well, don't stop now: There are even more right here on TODAY.com!