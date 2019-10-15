Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Looking for a few nuggets of wisdom? Hoda Kotb has a book for that. The TODAY anchor's sixth book, "I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By," is coming out Oct. 15, and we're so excited that words fail us!

Fortunately, Hoda knows just what to say — or at least who to ask. The new book features several of the quotes highlighted by celebrity guests in her digital series, "Quoted By."

"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb

"One of the things I love is a good quote," she says at the start of each video. "Words of wisdom, of comfort, words of inspiration. Just small reminders to forge ahead or maybe to take a step back and reflect. A thought to keep life in perspective. So: What gets you through your day?"

And here's what they shared...

Kelly Clarkson: "Pick the weeds, but keep the flowers"

Quoted By . . . with Hoda: Kelly Clarkson

Nov. 13, 201805:10

Michael Bublé: "People will never remember what you said or what you did, but they'll never forget how you made them feel."

Michael Buble keeps Hoda laughing with his favorite quote

Jan. 8, 201904:31

Kathie Lee Gifford: "My joy is nonnegotiable."

Lindsey Vonn: "Carpe diem."

Lindsey Vonn on her favorite quotes and why she has no regrets

Feb. 22, 201904:44

Ellie Kemper: "Character — the willingness to accept responsibility from one's own life — is the source from which self-respect springs."

Ellie Kemper reveals her favorite quote to Hoda (and Kimmy Schmidt would be proud)

Jan. 25, 201904:32

Trisha Yearwood: "Someone else's opinion of me is none of my business."

Trisha Yearwood reveals her rule when dealing with online trolls

March 20, 201903:43

Maria Shriver: "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us."

Maria Shriver's favorite quote is all about finding inner strength and the advice she gives her kids

Dec. 3, 201806:57

Andy Cohen: "What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret."

Andy Cohen remembers ‘good friend’ Natasha Richardson with Hoda

April 23, 201904:33

Don't you love those? Well, don't stop now: There are even more right here on TODAY.com!

Randee Dawn