Looking for a few nuggets of wisdom? Hoda Kotb has a book for that. The TODAY anchor's sixth book, "I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By," is coming out Oct. 15, and we're so excited that words fail us!

Fortunately, Hoda knows just what to say — or at least who to ask. The new book features several of the quotes highlighted by celebrity guests in her digital series, "Quoted By."

"One of the things I love is a good quote," she says at the start of each video. "Words of wisdom, of comfort, words of inspiration. Just small reminders to forge ahead or maybe to take a step back and reflect. A thought to keep life in perspective. So: What gets you through your day?"

And here's what they shared...

Kelly Clarkson: "Pick the weeds, but keep the flowers"

Michael Bublé: "People will never remember what you said or what you did, but they'll never forget how you made them feel."

Kathie Lee Gifford: "My joy is nonnegotiable."

Lindsey Vonn: "Carpe diem."

Ellie Kemper: "Character — the willingness to accept responsibility from one's own life — is the source from which self-respect springs."

Trisha Yearwood: "Someone else's opinion of me is none of my business."

Maria Shriver: "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us."

Andy Cohen: "What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret."

Don't you love those? Well, don't stop now: There are even more right here on TODAY.com!