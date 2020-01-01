Need a lift? These were Hoda's favorite Mornings Boosts from 2019

Happy New Year!

Hoda Kotb is known for sharing some of the sweetest viral videos as part of the Morning Boost segment. On Wednesday, she decided to take a look back at some of her favorites from the past year.

Let's just say, plenty of tissues were needed!

Here are some of the most heartwarming and inspirational videos from the past year to help start your 2020 with an extra boost.

Most Heartwarming

A sweet 6-year-old boy wrote his football coach a thank you letter for helping him fall in love with football. The boy couldn't get through reading his letter without crying and ended up getting a big bear hug from his favorite coach.

The Showstopper

A priest in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida walked into a pep rally and busted some impressive moves, giving new meaning to "school spirit."

Most-Buzzed About

Maxwell and Finnegan spotted each other on the streets of New York City, and couldn't contain their excitement. The two boys ran toward each other and hugged, making the rest of us rethink how we greet our best friends in the future.

Contagious Kindness

A fourth grade student sported a homemade University of Tennessee shirt to school for college colors day. When the University of Tennessee found out he was bullied, the school put his design on a t-shirt and offered the clever kid a four-year scholarship.

Sweetest Surprise

Staff Sgt. Rob Cesternino came home early after nearly a year in the Middle East. He decided to surprise his son, who was blindfolded, by being his sparring partner in Taekwondo class. After the little boy recognized his dad's voice, he ripped off his blindfold and gave him a big hug. Cue the waterworks in us all.

Most Tissues Needed

When it came time for a Tennessee police officer to retire after 25 years, he made his last call to his dispatcher daughter, who became emotional as she thanked her father for his service.

Here's to plenty more feel good moments in 2020!